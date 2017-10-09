Is an independent school right for you?

On Friday, Oct. 20, Glenlyon Norfolk School (GNS) is throwing open the doors for their annual Fall Open House, and they want YOU to be a part of it!

Are you a scholar? An athlete? An artist? A musician? Are you passionate about helping others in your community or around the globe? Do you love exploring the outdoors or debating topics relevant to your world?

If you answered yes to any or all of these questions, join them to find out how the GNS staff support the greatness in each child, and how they can help you be the best you can be.

Interested? Here are five great reasons for you to head to the open house on Oct.20:

GNS is the only International Baccalaureate (IB) Continuum school in Victoria. The IB is a world-renowned educational programme for students of all ages that promotes inquiry-based, higher-level learning. Their Beach Drive location is the only waterfront junior school campus in Canada! Learn how they incorporate this idyllic location into learning at all ages. GNS graduates receive multiple offers of admission to some of the best schools in Canada and around the world. Even better, the Class of 2017 alone earned more than $902,000 in scholarships! Speaking of scholarships, GNS is proud of its Academic Scholarship Program that provides $10,000 scholarships to up to 10 incoming Senior School students annually. GNS has some exciting things in store in the years to come. The only place to find out more is at the Open House!

To learn more and pre-register, please visit the Open House page.