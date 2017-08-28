Location is key for downsizing active seniors

After spending many years as an avid gardener and parks planner, it’s little wonder the sunny garden deck is Bill Spriggs’ favourite spot at the Glenshiel. There he enjoys not only the cheerful flowers and the view overlooking the entrance to Beacon Hill Park, but also his own planters of kale, basil and other tasty treats he tends.

An active senior downsizing from the family home, Bill joined the Glenshiel family several years ago and while he’s also a member of the residents’ committee, more often than not you’ll find him out strolling the neighbourhood, often with his daughter, maybe heading into the park, to James Bay or along the Inner Harbour. “There are good walking places nearby and the location is really convenient as well,” notes Bill, introduced to the Glenshiel by a friend considering the move.

At home, he enjoys the variety of activities on offer, especially the fitness classes that complement his own routine.

Location, location

Operated by a non-profit housing society, Glenshiel offers friendly, downtown living for independent seniors. Residents like Bill appreciate the convenience of nearby bus routes, churches, theatres and downtown Victoria, not to mention easy outings to the neighbouring Royal BC Museum and National Geographic IMAX. When at home, Bill keeps active with fitness classes and can explore numerous lifelong learning opportunities, from informative speakers to the arts. “Thanks to Bill and the others with the Residents’ Association, who work closely with our activity co-ordinator, we have a wide variety of activities and excursions residents can choose from,” says Lynn Larsen, The Glenshiel executive director.

Historic style, modern amenities

Quiet, private suites in the award-winning 1908 heritage building range from bed-sitting rooms to two-room suites, while modern upgrades and amenities ensure safe, comfortable living for the approximately 70 residents. Affordable monthly fees include three home-cooked meals with a choice of entree daily plus snacks, housekeeping and linen change, laundry facilities, basic cable and local phone calls, plus welcoming front desk staff available around the clock.

Learn more about The Glenshiel independent living for seniors at theglenshiel.bc.ca or call Lynn Larsen at 250-383-4164.