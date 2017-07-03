Summer entertaining made easy with the Market Stores

Summer is about family, friends and dining on the deck. We want meals that are simple, fresh and delicious, prepared with the ingredients of the season.

Move your summer entertaining menu beyond burgers and hotdogs with sensational summer ideas from the experts at the Market Stores:

1. Memorable Mains: Go-to favourites from the Market on Millstream’s meat case include top sirloin grilling cap, Maui ribs and boneless, skinless chicken thighs, or go lean with seafood kebabs, suggests store manager Jason Boer. “I like doing a surf ‘n turf or chicken and ribs. A kebab feast is always great too as it offers many potential combinations of meat and veggies … and fruit!”

Downtown, highlights include pork back ribs, top sirloin roast and that year-round party favourite, chicken wings, suggests Market on Yates manager Douglas Bourque. His own deliciously simple dinner? An entire flank steak carved and served for guests.

2. Spice it up: Up the flavour profile with additions like Triple Smoke, Pixie Chicks and HBR Original Beaver rubs, or get saucy with Pigchaser barbecue sauce with real bacon, Rufus Teague sauce, or Mum’s Okanagan barbecue/hot sauce hybrid.

3. Great grillers: You’ve selected your main dish, but the grill isn’t done yet. “Vegetable kebabs with pineapple are essential,” says Bourque. Boer visits the produce department for additional inspiration – corn on the con, asparagus, peppers, Portobello mushrooms, eggplant and potatoes are great choices, but use your imagination! “Typically I use just a little olive oil, some spices and might finish with balsamic reduction,” he says. “With grilled corn on cob, I’ll finish with paprika, chili powder and cilantro.”

4. Side stars: At the Market Stores, salads and side dishes deserve premier billing. Customer favourites range from classic potato and macaroni salads to a spicy peanut chicken salad and sriracha potato salad. Or, Bourque suggests, give a twist to a classic with kale Caesar salad.

5. Drinks & dessert: No dinner is complete without drinks and dessert. Go local with Phillips or Victoria Soda Works drinks – delicious on their own or in mixed beverages. For dessert, lighten up with a fruit flan or elegant crème-filled croissants with local fruit in season, or try something a little different, like a homemade salsa of grilled mango, pineapple, tomatoes and peppers, Boer suggests. For a simply elegant DIY dessert, “I like to cut nectarines in half, remove the pit, grill them and stuff them with goat cheese,” Bourque says.

