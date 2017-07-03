Victoria to Kelowna in an hour with Pacific Coastal … and your wine flies free!

New mid-day flight from Victoria to Kelowna means your Okanagan escape has never been easier

A weekend getaway to the sunny Okanagan has never been so easy.

Quick, convenient and affordable, with Pacific Coastal Airlines’ brand-new mid-day flight, travellers now have three weekday times to fly non-stop from Victoria to Kelowna, with multiple weekend flights rounding out the options.

Climb aboard the comfortable 1900 D Beechcraft and touch down in just over an hour, airport to airport, ready for your weekend adventures.

Fly local and sip local: Paying homage to the Okanagan wine industry, Pacific Coastal has created a special carry box, accommodating six bottles and folding flat when not in use. Even better, once you fill it with bottles from your favourite wineries, your wine flies home free. Pick yours up at the Pacific Coastal check-in counter, along with wine coupons from partner wineries The Vibrant Vine, House of Rose and The View. These small, family-run wineries in the beautiful Kelowna countryside have offered $10 discounts when purchasing two or more bottles of wine!

Hillside escape: With its stellar location and welcoming climate, world-class spa opportunities are a natural draw in the Okanagan. For something special, plan a visit to Vernon’s celebrated Sparkling Hill luxury health resort, where 3.5 million Swarovski crystal elements are incorporated into every element of its design!

Bask in a Beach Day: Even in the warmest summers, Victoria waters are still chilly. Hop off your Pacific Coastal morning flight and be at Okanagan Lake by noon. Choose a slower start to your getaway with the new 11:45 a.m. flight and you’ll still get to Kelowna for hours of lake time.

World-class entertainment: Forget the big city rush. From Bob Dylan to Miranda Lambert, enjoy top entertainment in the beautifully relaxed Okanagan. For an extra-special experience, enjoy an evening of wine, food and song at Mission Hill’s hilltop winery overlooking Okanagan Lake, as Michael Bolton or Jewel perform in the spectacular outdoor amphitheatre. Does it get any better?

Get busy on the links or trails: While wine, water and spa days are summer staples in the Okanagan – where the sun shines for more than 2,000 hours each year – fly into a more active escape with a tour around the links or mountain cycle. Distinctive terrain of vineyards, semi-deserts, lakes and orchards makes this a top destination for those who like to get busy on their getaways.

Founded by Daryl Smith in Bella Coola more than 50 years ago, Pacific Coastal is based at the YVR South Terminal in Richmond. It provides regularly scheduled flights and cargo services to 15 airports and connects to more than 65 destinations in British Columbia in conjunction with its affiliate partner Wilderness Seaplanes in Port Hardy. It also provides charter services across western Canada and the U.S.