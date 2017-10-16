Why finding the ideal retirement residence begins with a tour

Location, amenities, staff and suites are all best seen first-hand

There’s nothing retiring about retirement for Victoria’s Avrill Hobbs.

Originally from just north of Powell River, this is Hobbs’ third year at downtown’s The Glenshiel, offering affordable living for independent seniors.

“I like the location,” she says. “There’s just so much you can get to here.”

From autumn afternoons on the sunny garden patio overlooking Beacon Hill Park to easy access to the Inner Harbour, James Bay and Dallas Road waterfront, this is the perfect example of location being the key, especially for seniors looking to downsize.

Selecting the right residence

Coming from out of town, a visit was a great way for Hobbs to get to know not only the local community but also the residence. Operated by a non-profit housing society, The Glenshiel offers friendly, downtown living for independent seniors.

Executive director Lynn Larsen and her friendly, professional staff welcome the opportunity to provide tours of the suites and public areas.

Finding the right fit

For an active senior like Hobbs, the residence’s location near Victoria’s bustling downtown, with its restaurants, galleries, shopping, events and proximity to transit, was ideal, but opportunities at home were also appreciated.

“For anybody coming here, there’s just so much going on. I think this is a wonderful place,” she says.

Facing a poor weather day? Take in one of the numerous activities on-site, including fitness sessions, music, art classes and a host of lifelong learning opportunities.

Finding a residence that feels like home

Beyond location and activities, Hobbs’s visit also introduced her to the architecture of the award-winning 1908 heritage building, where quiet, private suites range from bed-sitting rooms to two-room suites. Beyond the timeless design, modern upgrades and amenities ensure safe, comfortable living for the approximately 70 residents. Affordable monthly fees include three home-cooked meals with a choice of breakfast entree daily plus snacks, housekeeping and linen change, laundry facilities, basic cable and local phone calls, plus welcoming front desk staff are available around the clock.

Learn more about The Glenshiel independent living for seniors at theglenshiel.bc.ca or call Lynn Larsen at 250-383-4164.