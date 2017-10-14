10 spooky Halloween events to hit up in Victoria

There’s something for everyone on southern Vancouver Island this month.

We’re quickly coming up on two weeks until Halloween and there are tons of family friendly events and other stuff to do around Greater Victoria.

No matter the age of your kids, or however old you feel yourself, there’s something for everyone!

Here’s a quick guide to get your weekend off to a great start:

Galey Farms – Festival of Fear

Features a haunted house for kids and the Carnevil haunted house for adults

Begins runs nightly 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm October 13th to 15th, and 18th through to Halloween night

Also includes the Cornfield of Horror and Crazy Train

Teal Pumpkin Project

Homes displaying these pumpkins ensure they offer alternative treats for kids with food allergies, such as glow sticks or small toys.

They are available at Save-On-Foods (Fort and Foul Bay) and at Galey Farms on the following dates:

October 14-15, 10am-4pm. (Galey Farms)

October 21-22, 10am – 4pm. (Galey Farms)

October 28-29, 10am – 6pm. (Save-on-Foods)

Monsters Haunted House: Fear on the Pier

Two haunted attractions, Dead City: The City That Always Eats and The Darkness Maze

Two haunted attractions, Dead City: The City That Always Eats and The Darkness Maze Open Sunday – Thursday from 6:30-11pm and Fridays/ Saturdays/Halloween 6-11:30 p.m.

There is 2 for 1 admission on Oct. 16

Anyone under the age of 12 must be accompanied by a parent or adult

Halloween Club Crawl

Party bus providing fun transportations to four of the city’s hottest clubs and halloween parties.

Exclusive VIP access to Distrikt, Upstairs and more!

Departs from V-Lounge Oct. 27+28

Pumpkin Art

Community event in Oak Bay Village featuring hundreds of carved pumpkins on display

Located behind the Oak Bay Municipal Hall

Open 5-9 p.m. from Oct. 27-31

Theatre at Langham Court

Join the Haunted Crew of Canada – paranormal investigators looking for the Lady in the Loft, Oct. 21 from 6:30-10:30 p.m.

Witness true tales of ghostly encounters during a reading for the Haunting of Langham Court Theatre – floating objects, mysterious voices, and terrifying apparitions that have taken place at the theatre.

The performances will be followed by a Halloween Party celebration featuring ghoulish goodies. Costumes encouraged, with a prize awarded for the best costume. All ages welcome. Admission is by donation. Doors open at 8:00 pm.

Wicked Victoria

Governmnet St will be closed to traffic between 12-5 p.m. for live entertainmnet, family gun, costumes and pumpkins.

Red Death at Craigdarroch Castle

Bubblegum-pop horror as audiences are encouraged to dress up and take refuge inside the castle from the terrible blood-plague known as Red Death.

Playing with apocalyptic themes such as viruses and zombie-like epidemics in which the civilized world is brought to its knees by a global infestation, Launch Pad brings you a mash up of the styles of gothic horror master Edgar Allan Poe and the narcotic fume of 1970’s disco culture.

Rocky Horror Picture Show

The classic comedy/musical brought to life and presented by Atomic Vaudeville at the Metro Theatre.

Featuring some of Victoria’s best performance and design talent, this show is a high energy cult-classic that has to be experienced.

Show runs October 18, 19, 20, 21, 24, 25, 26, 27, & 29.

Pendray’s Corn Maze

Featuring three different professionally cut mazes for the whole family, inclduing corn cob target shooting, barrel rides and lots of pumpkins.

Open Thursday/Friday 2-9 p.m., and Saturday/Sunday 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

BONUS

Victoria has long been known as a haunted haven for ghostly gouls and some of our cemetaries date back well over 100 years.

Ross Bay cemetary hosts a number of tours this time of year that focus on stories linked to those buried below the ground. There’s even a bus tour past some of Victoria’s most haunted sites. And for those who want to stay in the downtown core, the city has provided a handy map to some of the most haunted places in Victoria.