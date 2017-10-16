115,000 rolls of toilet paper raised

115,000 rolls of toilet have been donated to those in need.

TP the Town, an initiative raising rolls of toilet paper for patrons of the The Mustard Seed Street Church, raised several vans full of the often overlooked amenity stacked up in their warehouse in Victoria. Event organizer Shaun Cerisano of the Prodigy Group said it’s not uncommon that less fortunate families are going days if not weeks at a time without toilet paper.

“Often times coming to the end of the month and they are waiting on their next paycheque or there next social assistance check and they have to make a difficult choice,” he said. “There is limited funding and they have to make a difficult choice between food and toilet paper, of course you are going to pick food. You have to feed your families.”

Janine Boice, the Director of development for The Mustard Seed in Victoria said these types of unfortunate decisions are happening all too often right here in our own back yard.

“Those are needs that really service families with children,” she said. “Out of 5,000 individuals coming through our food hamper program, 1000 of those are children.”