Homelessness advocate Chrissy Brett is setting up her Pop-up Prayer Vigil featuring 12 tents with 13 residents at various locations around the CRD

To Topaz Park, St. Anne’s Academy, and now the Victoria waterfront.

12 tents and 13 residents are travelling with all their worldly possessions to various locations around Greater Victoria one week at a time. The Pop-up Prayer Vigil, described by the organizer Chrissy Brett, said the movement is not about “homes, not hate.”

RELATED: Judge orders tent city to shut down

RELATED: Construction begins on playground at former tent city site