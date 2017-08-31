15-year-old girl arrested after early morning B&E in Langford

A 15-year-old girl was arrested in Langford after being caught in someone else’s home.

Two homeowners were woken early Thursday morning to find an intruder in their Langford home. She was reportedly moving their personal items from the house in the 2700-block of Jacklin Road.

The homeowners grabbed the girl and detained her until police arrived.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:40 a.m. and the girl was arrested for breaking and entering as well as for breaching her court imposed conditions.

She will be held in custody until her next court appearance.

editor@goldstreamgazette.com