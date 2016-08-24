Victoria senior charged in historic sexual assaults

A 70-year-old Victoria man and former badminton coach has been arrested in connection with a series of sexual assaults that took place in the late 1970s and continued for several years.

Harry Charles Sadd was recently arrested after the victim, now an adult, came forward and told investigators multiple accounts of sexual assaults that occurred while he was a child and teen.

According to police, the victim was inspired by Theo Fleury and Sheldon Kennedy, who publicly shared their own stories of sexual abuse at the hands of trusted adults.

Sadd has previous convictions for sexual assaults involving young male children and teens, leading investigators to believe there are other victims in the Greater Victoria area who have yet to come forward.

He also worked as a teacher in Alberta and may have worked in a similar capacity in other provinces.

Sadd faces three counts of indecent assault by a male on a male person and one count of sexual assault.

More to come...