Rock Bay, McLoughlin Point shortlisted as sewage treatment sites

The board responsible for identifying potential sites for a sewage treatment plant to serve Greater Victoria has short-listed Rock Bay and McLoughlin Point.

A report released by the Core Area Wastewater Treatment Project board Wednesday afternoon gives three potential options for the facility: a single plant at Rock Bay in Victoria, a single plant at McLoughlin Point in Esquimalt, or two plants; one at Rock Bay and one at McLoughlin Point.

The estimated cost is between $750 million and $1.1 billion.

The board's final report, including the recommended option, will be complete by Sept. 7. It will be up to the Capital Regional District board to decide which option to move forward with in the end.

The CRD must make a final decision on where the treatment plant will go by Sept. 30 or risk losing millions of dollars in funding.

Read the report below.