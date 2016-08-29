Victoria Royals back on the ice for training camp

It may be sunny and hot outside but the ice is in and hockey is back.

The Victoria Royals held the first day of their main training camp for the 2016-17 season this morning at the Save On Foods Memorial Centre.

Head coach Dave Lowry and his staff were running drills on the ice through the morning. Familiar faces on the ice for the first session included goalie Griffen Outhouse and Jack Walker.

The Royals' first pre-season game will be September 2 in Kamloops against the Blazers with their first home pre-season game September 10 against the Vancouver Giants.

They kick off their season at home Friday, September 23 against the Prince George Cougars.