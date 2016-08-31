- Home
News
Twenty four hours of photographs in Esquimalt
Photographer Arnold Lim was out on the streets on Esquimalt immediately after midnight on the morning of August 18 as a team of Victoria News photographers began 24 hours of coverage of the community. As the day progressed he was joined by other photographers working shifts throughout the day.
The photographers worked from 12:01 am to 11:59 pm capturing images of Esquimalt life for a Day in the Life of Esquimalt 2016 photo essay.
The printed section will appear inside today's Victoria News delivered in Esquimalt. Single copies of the section can be picked up at the recreation centre and other Esquimalt locations.
