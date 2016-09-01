Victoria Foundation celebrates 80 years with free fun

Admire world-class art, stroll through magnificent gardens, challenge yourself to climb new heights and explore Vancouver Island nature — all free of charge in honour of the Victoria Foundation’s 80th anniversary.

On Saturday, Sept. 17, the Victoria Foundation will see popular attractions throughout Greater Victoria open their doors and welcome the public for free in celebration of its anniversary. The Robert Batement Centre, Boulders Climbing Gym and Abkhazi Garden are among the 25 participating venues.

The Victoria Foundation is a community foundation and registered charity that connects donors with charitable organizations in the community. The foundation started in 1936 when Burges Gladstone, a volunteer at a soup kitchen, brought to life his vision of a community foundation in B.C.

Today the foundation is the region’s largest non-government funder, with assets of more than $270 million and annual granting of more than $15 million.