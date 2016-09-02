- Home
News
Mammoth events at the Royal B.C. Museum
The Royal B.C. Museum is calling on kids ages five to 15 to draw, paint or sketch their favourite Ice Age creature.
Kids can submit their creative masterpieces for a chance to win a trip to Victoria to help celebrate the museum’s 130th anniversary on Oct. 25. Email, mail or drop off submissions in person before the contest closes on Sept. 20.
The museum’s popular annual sleepover is also back. Starting at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, visitors can spend the night at the museum and travel back in time to the Ice Age with a midnight behind-the-scenes tour and wake up with morning yoga. Tickets are $80.
For more information on other events at the museum visit royalbcmuseum.bc.ca/visit.calendar.
