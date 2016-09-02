Police chief headed to supreme court

Suspended Victoria police chief Frank Elsner’s petition to quash an external investigation into his misconduct will be heard in a B.C. supreme courtroom in November.

Chief Justice Christopher Hinkson will hear the petition, which argues the Office of the Complaint Commissioner (OPCC) had no authority to order an external investigation into conduct that had already been through an internal investigation.

The drama began last August when the Victoria and Esquimalt Police Board launched an internal investigation after a concern was brought to their attention regarding private messages exchanged on Twitter between Elsner and the wife (a female officer from Saanich police) of an officer under his command.

An independent lawyer investigated the matter and concluded there was no inappropriate relationship, but there was inappropriate use of direct messaging and social media. What those messages said has not been revealed.

The board voted to keep Elsner on as chief and imposed undisclosed discipline, but a report on the investigation was sent to the Office of the Complaint Commissioner (OPCC) — a civilian watchdog that oversees police conduct — to determine whether it was necessary to order a public trust investigation into the matter. Three ongoing public trust investigations have been opened since then and are slated to be wrapped up by the end of October.