  • Connect with Us

News

Cycling, heritage conservation, parks top Esquimalt resident’s priorities

  • posted Sep 6, 2016 at 9:00 AM

Cycling infrastructure, heritage conservation and parks are among Esquimalt residents’ priorities, according to a report to township staff.

Earlier this year, the township embarked on a number of public consultation efforts to help shape Esquimalt’s official community plan, the results of which were recently presented to the mayor and council.

Some of residents’ top priorities also included business attraction, public safety, affordable housing and food systems. The next opportunity for input will be early next year.

 

 

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, September 2016

Add an Event