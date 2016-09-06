- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Community
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
- Place Classified Ad
- Browse Classifieds
- BC Jobs
- CrowdFunding
-
- Oak Bay News
- Peninsula News Review
- Saanich News
- Goldstream News Gazette
- Real Estate Victoria
News
Cycling, heritage conservation, parks top Esquimalt resident’s priorities
Cycling infrastructure, heritage conservation and parks are among Esquimalt residents’ priorities, according to a report to township staff.
Earlier this year, the township embarked on a number of public consultation efforts to help shape Esquimalt’s official community plan, the results of which were recently presented to the mayor and council.
Some of residents’ top priorities also included business attraction, public safety, affordable housing and food systems. The next opportunity for input will be early next year.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.