Witnesses sought in sexual assault investigation

Victoria police are looking for witnesses to a sexual assault that occurred downtown last month.

Around 2 a.m. on Aug. 31, police were notified about a sexual assault occurring in the 700 block of Cormorant Street. Officers arrived at the scene and took a man into custody, but major crimes detectives believe there are several witnesses who saw the woman and her assailant together on Cormorant Street before and during the assault.

In particular, investigators are looking to speak with a male witness to the incident who was dressed in black and walking on Cormorant Street at 2 a.m. Police believe the suspect yelled at the witness during the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call 250-995-7654 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.