- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Community
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
- Place Classified Ad
- Browse Classifieds
- BC Jobs
- CrowdFunding
-
- Oak Bay News
- Peninsula News Review
- Saanich News
- Goldstream News Gazette
- Real Estate Victoria
News
Tickets still available for B.C. Children’s Hospital fundraiser
Tickets are still up for grabs for Harvest on the Harbour: A Night Under the Stars, in support of the B.C. Children’s Hospital later this weekend.
The fundraiser, which takes place at the Delta Victoria Ocean Pointe Resort and Spa, includes a silent auction, a four-course meal, live music and dancing on Saturday, Sept. 10.
For more information or to purchase tickets visit deltavictoriagala.com.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.