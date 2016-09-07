- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Community
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
- Place Classified Ad
- Browse Classifieds
- BC Jobs
- CrowdFunding
-
- Oak Bay News
- Peninsula News Review
- Saanich News
- Goldstream News Gazette
- Real Estate Victoria
News
Robert Bateman to speak at Sculpture Splash
Renowed artist Robert Bateman will be speaking at the opening of Sculpture Splash at Rosemead at the English Inn this month.
The talk, which is open to the public, kicks off the annual Sculpture Splash event, which showcases dozens of artists and their work.
Sculpture Splash at Rosemead, including Bateman’s talk, begins on Monday, Sept. 12 at 7:45 p.m at the English Inn. Sculpture Splash an Art Extravaganza by the Sea takes place on Sept. 17 and 18 at Macaulay Park.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.