Robert Bateman to speak at Sculpture Splash

Renowed artist Robert Bateman will be speaking at the opening of Sculpture Splash at Rosemead at the English Inn this month.

The talk, which is open to the public, kicks off the annual Sculpture Splash event, which showcases dozens of artists and their work.

Sculpture Splash at Rosemead, including Bateman’s talk, begins on Monday, Sept. 12 at 7:45 p.m at the English Inn. Sculpture Splash an Art Extravaganza by the Sea takes place on Sept. 17 and 18 at Macaulay Park.