- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Community
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
- Place Classified Ad
- Browse Classifieds
- BC Jobs
- CrowdFunding
-
- Oak Bay News
- Peninsula News Review
- Saanich News
- Goldstream News Gazette
- Real Estate Victoria
News
Storm drain snake finds a home
A corn snake that was rescued from a Victoria storm drain last month has now been adopted.
The snake was in the care of Victoria Animal Control and held for a 96-hour period in order to allow time for its owner to come forward. The period was extended to provide additional time for the snake to be claimed, however, the owner did not come forward.
City crews found the five-foot long snake on Aug. 17 when a video was placed down a section of pipe at Quadra Street and Balmoral Road to check for a possible soft spot or sinkhole.
Despite traps being set, more than a week went by before the snake appeared when crews opened the lid of a manhole.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.