Cougar spotted again in Esquimalt

Police are advising residents in Esquimalt to use caution following three separate cougar sightings in the Bewdley area Thursday night.

The sightings mark the second time a cougar has been spotted in the township in the last two weeks.

Just after 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 27, officers attended to the 300 block of Plaskett Place after someone spotted a cougar. The last place the cougar was seen was in the Work Point military housing.