Man facing several charges after lengthy standoff at Tim Hortons

A 22-year-old man is facing several charges following a five-hour standoff at a Tim Horton's Wednesday afternoon.

Just after 2:30 p.m., police were notified about a man refusing to leave the bathroom of the restaurant in the 400 block of Gorge Road.

According to police, an agitated man holding a weapon confronted officers when they arrived and tried to injure them. Despite repeated attempts to have him cooperate, the man refused to come out of the bathroom.

Several officers attended the scene and took the man into custody after a lengthy standoff.

Matthew Hamm, who has no fixed address, is facing a number of charges including assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and mischief.