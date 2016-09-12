Alert issued after UVic jogger groped

The University of Victoria has issued a security alert after a jogger was groped early Saturday evening.

According to a bulletin released by campus security, a young woman was jogging on the chip trail near Gordon Head Road when a male cyclist approached her from behind and grabbed her in a sexual manner before riding away.

"Campus security patrols all parts of campus, including trails, 24 hours a day and will closely monitor the area of the reported assault," the announcement released by the university reads. "Police are investigating.

"The University of Victoria is committed to providing all members of our campus community with a safe, supportive and respectful environment. Users of the chip trail should be vigilant and contact campus security if they observe any suspicious behaviour."

Call 250-721-7599 or visit the Campus Security website for more information.