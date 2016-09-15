City launches Create Victoria

The City of Victoria is developing a five-year arts and culture master plan in order to help artists, designers, performers, entrepreneurs and innovators who contribute to the arts and culture scene flourish in the community.

Dubbed Create Victoria, the plan will align ideas, people and resources around a shared vision and set of goals. Now the city is asking the public what types of arts and culture they currently participate in, and what the city should make a priority for cultural investment during the next five years.

According to city officials, public input will form the development of a cultural policy along with the arts and culture plan. In January, the city plans to launch a range of engagement opportunities such as community workshops and presentations, focus groups, one-on-one interviews and an online survey to provide citizens opportunities to have their say.

The public is also invited to drop by the Create Victoria pop up booth at events around town this fall, including this weekend’s Rifflandia music festival at Royal Athletic Park.

Since 2010, more than 250 city-owned and community-run arts and culture resources have been mapped. To help the city identify opportunities and gaps, the public is invited to add venues, organizations, businesses and public art to the city’s online culture map at artsvictoria.ca/create.