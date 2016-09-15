Traffic warning for Hillside and Blanshard this weekend

Drivers, cyclists and pedestrians are advised that on Saturday, Sept. 17, traffic signals at the Hillside and Blanshard intersection will be turned off from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in order to relocate underground electrical traffic signal infrastructure.

Some lane restrictions are necessary in order to control traffic in the area.

Starting next week, work will also require the closure of one lane southbound along Blanshard Street as well as the northbound left-hand turn lane from Blanshard onto Hillside. The final paving, which will include a full intersection closure for up to 24 hours, has been scheduled for Sunday Oct. 2.

The underground electrical work is part of intersection upgrades that include storm drain repairs, sidewalk improvements and paving at Blanshard Street at Hillside Avenue.