City looking for artists for first artist in residence program

Professional visual and/or media artists are being invited to apply to become the City of Victoria’s first artist in residence.

The new program provides the opportunity for a local artist to work with city staff and create artwork for one or more capital projects over a one-year term.

The artist will be embedded in the city’s planning process and work as an independent contractor from October 2016 to October 2017. During the residency, they will research and identify opportunities to create public art that will enhance and up coming capital project, such as city park/playground or street and sidewalk upgrade.

The successful candidate will work 20 hours per week for a fee of $42,000.

The residency is open to artists and artist teams who are residents of the capital region, including the Gulf Islands. Deadline for submissions is Monday, Sept. 26 at 4 p.m. The selected artist will be contacted in late October. For more information visit victoria.ca/publicart.