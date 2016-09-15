Terry Fox Run kicks off Sunday

This Sunday marks the 36th annual Terry Fox Run.

Registration for this year’s run at Mile Zero in Victoria starts at 9 a.m. with the official opening ceremonies commencing at 10 a.m. The run along the five kilometre course starts at 10:30 a.m. Also at the Mile Zero site is the 10th annual Great Canadian Hair-Do starting at 10:15 a.m. and running to noon. Firefighters, local celebrities and brave volunteers will have their head’s shaved to raise funds for cancer research.

Also this year is the Mount Doug challenge, where intrepid souls will run up and down the hill for a total of 36 km. The Terry Fox run is an all-volunteer based event. All funds pledged towards the challenge efforts go to the Terry Fox Foundation.