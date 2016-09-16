MP Jonathan Wilkinson pleased with sewage recommendation

Even though the final decision on where a wastewater treatment plant should be located lied in the hands of the Capital Regional District (CRD), Jonathan Wilkinson had been keeping a close eye on what a panel of experts would ultimately recommend.

And when the panel released its recommendation on Sept. 7, calling for a single 108 megalitre/day tertiary plant at McLoughlin Point at an estimated cost of $765 million, Wilkinson liked what he saw.

“Municipalities have a lot of flexibility in terms of what they do. The 2020 regulations require they meet a minimum set of thresholds. What is proposed is a little bit above the minimum requirement and we would be very supportive of that,” said Wilkinson, parliamentary secretary to the minister of environment and climate change, noting the sewage debate in Victoria has been raging longer than anywhere else in the country.

“These are very difficult decisions and they involve the expenditure of lots of money so it’s reasonable that municipalities have vigorous conversations to try to ensure they are arriving at an appropriate conclusion. The discussion has gone on for a long time and at a certain point you just need to make a decision and move on.”

The federal government is spending billions of dollars over the next several years in support of new national standards that are meant to crack down on raw sewage pumping into Canadian waterways. The new rules mandate secondary treatment of all sewage in municipalities across the country.