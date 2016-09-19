  • Connect with Us

News

BC Liberals pledge 3,000 new units through $500m housing fund

Townhouses under construction in Surrey. - Black Press file photo
Townhouses under construction in Surrey.
— image credit: Black Press file photo

Premier Christy Clark is pledging to finance 3,000 new housing units through a new $500 million commitment to housing initiatives.

No details have been provided yet, but Housing Minister Rich Coleman said the goal is to have new projects approved by March.

"We've got a large surplus this year so we are able to afford to do this," Clark said.

The B.C. government on Aug. 1 began charging foreign buyers of Metro Vancouver real estate a 15 per cent property transfer tax, which is currently forecast to generate $165 million in new revenue that will partly go to new housing.

Last week, Finance Minister Mike de Jong's quarterly financial update revealed the province now has a nearly $2-billion surplus.

Property transfer tax revenue has surged with what has been a white-hot housing market, at least up until the new tax kicked in.

PTT revenue is now forecast at $2.1 billion for 2016, an increase of $965 million from what had been budgeted.

Besides setting money aside for housing, the province has scrapped a planned medical premium increase and it has put $400 million into a B.C. Prosperity Fund.

More to come

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, September 2016

Add an Event