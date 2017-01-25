Victoria police raid downtown pot shop

Victoria police descended upon a downtown pot shop Wednesday morning, conducting a search warrant connected to the discovery of 30 pounds of marijuana on a commercial flight earlier this month.

Officers arrived at the Remedy Medicinals Dispensary on Fisgard Street early in the morning and took three people into custody, but they were later released.

Few details have been released as the investigation continues, but police noted Health Canada has not licensed the storefront for sales. The department also said the raid does not change its approach to the nearly 40 marijuana store fronts now operating in the city.

Acting chief Del Manak recently told the Victoria News the department assesses marijuana dispensaries on a regular basis, and they will become a priority when officers receive information that organized crime is involved, if they're dealing to youth or if it's flaunted that clients don't need to have a medical need in order to purchase the drug.

Last week, West Shore RCMP shut down Landford's first dispensary, The Green Tree Medical, one day after it opened.

On Jan. 10, Victoria police seized 30 pounds of marijuana on a Helijet flight and took one person into custody, charging them with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

