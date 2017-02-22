WATCH: Groups demand opening of Bridge Street injection site

When Jack Phillips looks at the empty parking lot at 2920 Bridge St. in Rock Bay, he sees endless possibilities.

It could be transformed into a garden, a bike shop or an area for people to bring their dogs. But most importantly, he sees a community harm reduction health centre and a supervised injection site by and for people who use drugs.

Phillips is a street outreach coordinator and naloxone trainer with SOLID, an organization that provides support and education to drug users in Victoria. Now, Phillips, along with SOLID and other community groups, are calling on the Vancouver Island Health Authority and the City of Victoria to open a supervised injection site on Bridge Street to combat the growing number of overdoses in the province.

The proposed site will operate as a harm reduction community health centre by and for people who use drugs. Advocates hope the centre will also include a range of treatment options tailored to individual needs and that police entry will be limited.

“If we're given the opportunity to work in a harm reduction environment without the eyes of security and police and hopefully the decriminalization of these drugs will be a huge help in ending the crisis state that we're in,” Phillips said.