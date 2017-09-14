442 Squadron tasked for sea rescue near Haida Gwai

The photo was taken by a crew member of the CC-115 Buffalo. Photo courtesy 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron.

On Thursday morning, Sept. 14, 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron was tasked by Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre (JRCC) Victoria on a mission to medevac an injured fisherman to hospital for immediate care.

Quick Facts

The injured fisherman is a crew member of a long-liner fishing near Benjamin Point, Haida Gwaii.

A CH-149 Cormorant helicopter and a CC-115 Buffalo were tasked to respond.

Arriving on scene two SAR Techs jumped into the water near the vessel and boarded with the assistance of the vessels tender. The SAR Techs assessed and prepared the patient for transport in the Cormorant.

The patient was transported by Cormorant to Sandspit and was transferred to Critical Care Team paramedics for transport to hospital by air ambulance.

There is no further information available on the condition of the fisherman, or to which hospital he was transported.