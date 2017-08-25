A dinner under the stars is raising money for BC Children’s Hospital

Harbour Ferries will be donating a special performance in the harbour for guests

Harvest on the Harbour returns for a second year to the Delta Victoria Ocean Pointe Resort and Spa raise money for the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation. (deltavictoriagala.com)

Guests will dine under the stars on the harbour Sept. 16 at the Delta Victoria Ocean Pointe Resort and Spa with a menu designed exclusively for the event using local suppliers. There will be a silent auction and dancing with live music from Myc Sharratt and the Alibi’s. Attendees can also purchase bracelets made by a former hospital patient who is giving the proceeds to the hospital that saved her life.

This year, Harbour Ferries has choreographed a special water ballet directly in front of the dining area.

Nicole Mackinnon from Delta Hotels is organizing this event. She said the highlight for her last year was the view.

“Just being in this clear-top, beautifully-decorated tent right on Victoria’s harbour was really magical,” she said.

Last year the event raised over $10, 000, and this year organizers hope to raise more.

Tickets are $105 per person and can be purchased at deltavictoriagala.com. All proceeds go to the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

