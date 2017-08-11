Man with knife scares cyclist on Victoria trail

A female cyclist on the Galloping Goose trail was threatened by a man Friday morning; the suspect is now in custody.

The woman was approached by a man with a knife while was cycling on the Galloping Goose Trail Friday morning near Burnside Road. (Joel Tansey/News Gazette staff)

A man is in custody after a woman cycling on Galloping Goose Trail this morning was confronted by a man with a knife after she stopped to move a log that obstructed her path.

The suspect reportedly leaped from the bushes after the woman stopped to move the log from the path that appeared to have been placed intentionally. Police responded to a call around 8:45 a.m. this morning on the trail near Burnside Road.

“This is a particularly uncommon thing,” Bowen Osoko, media spokesperson for VicPD said. “We don’t get a lot of these types of issues on the Goose.”

The woman fled the scene on foot and was not injured.

Police arrested a man near the scene who they believe matched the description provided by the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or call VicPD’s non-emergency number at 250-995-7654.

lauren.boothby@vicnews.com