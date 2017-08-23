Actor Johnny Depp spotted filming at Hatley Castle

Actor Johnny Depp (right) was seen filming scenes, supposedly for his new movie, Richard says Goodbye, at Hatley Castle Wednesday afternoon. (Kendra Wong/News Gazette staff)

Actor Johnny Depp was spotted at Hatley Castle Wednesday filming scenes reportedly for his new movie Richard Says Goodbye.

Sections of Hatley Castle were closed off to people, however, some still managed to sneak a few photos of the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

Wes Brown and his daughter Abby, who live close to the park, ventured down to the set on and off for the past three hours, hoping to catch a glimpse of Depp.

After a few tries, the duo managed to snap a shot of Depp, who was seen wearing a grey blazer and shirt on set (photo by Wes Brown below).

“Anytime we hear there’s a movie going on [at Hatley Castle] we try and come down and take pictures. But this was the first time we’ve actually had the opportunity to get pictures. It’s awesome,” said Brown, who plans on head back down to the set later on tonight with his wife and other child in hopes of getting a group shot with Depp.

Richard Says Goodbye, directed by Wayne Roberts, features Depp as a college professor who lives his life with reckless abandon after being diagnosed with a terminal illness.

Depp was also in Vancouver last week, where he visited the B.C. Children’s Hospital dressed as Capt. Jack Sparrow.

kendra.wong@goldstreamgazette.com