Addressing climate change the focus of international Victoria conference this week

The Victoria Conference Centre hosts three days of workshops starting Monday (Sept. 18) during the 2017 Livable Cities Forum on Advancing Low Carbon Resilience. The conference will focus on ways to address climate change long term within governmental organizations at all three levels. Heath Moffatt/Victoria Conference Centre

Three days of workshops on ways organizations and governments can respond to climate change will kick off Monday (Sept. 18) at the Victoria Conference Centre.

The 2017 Livable Cities Forum on Advancing Low Carbon Resilience will be attended by more than 250 delegates from Canada, the U.S. and Australia. They’ll be representing local governments, health authorities and universities, as well as provincial and federal government departments.

The City of Victoria is “thrilled” to co-host the forum with the Canadian chapter of the International Council for Local Environmental Initiatives, said Mayor Lisa Helps.

“The Livable Cities Forum is an opportunity for communities across Canada to come together and share knowledge and experience with each other,” she said in a release.

Topics of discussion during the conference include, Understanding Wildland Urban Fire Risk in Canada, Renewable Energy: Moving beyond commitments to implementation, Climate Change and Human Health: Identifying Connections and Assessing Risk, and Managing Flood Risk: Extreme Rainfall, Flooding, and Sea Level Rise Risk across Canada.

Monday’s schedule includes a panel discussion with B.C. Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, George Heyman, plus representatives from The Co-operators and the Pacific Institute for Climate Solutions, who will talk about co-creating a vision for low carbon and resilient communities.

For more details on the forum, visit livablecitiesforum.com. For information on the City of Victoria’s climate change work, go to victoria.ca/EN/main/residents/sustainability.html.

editor@vicnews.com