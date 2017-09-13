Advanced voting underway in Saanich byelection underway

Carolyn Wade and husband Alastair Wade head into Saanich’s Municipal Hall to cast their respective ballot during advanced voting for the upcoming municipal byelection. Residents will have another advanced voting opportunity Monday. Wolfgang Depner / News Staff

Advanced voting for the upcoming municipal byelection started Wednesday at Saanich Municipal Hall.

Voters are electing one councillor to fill the seat empty since the death of Vic Derman in March 2017.

Nathalie Chambers, Keith Davidoff, Michael Geoghegan, Karen Harper, Marsha Henderson, Rebecca Mersereau, Shawn Newby, Art Pollard, Ned Taylor and Rob Wickson are running for the seat.

Saanich residents will also have an opportunity for advanced voting on Monday, Sept. 18 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

General voting will take place on Sept. 23 at Cedar Hill rec centre, Gordon Head rec centre, Pearkes rec centre and Saanich Commonwealth Place.