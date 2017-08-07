Air quality improves to ‘moderate’

Special air quality statement is still in effect for Victoria, Saanich and the West Shore.

Lauren Boothby / VICTORIA NEWS

Smoky haze is still hovering in the air over Greater Victoria today.

Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement Monday morning for Victoria, Saanich and the West Shore, as smoke has been causing poor air quality and reduced visibility.

The special air quality statement comes after days of smoky skies in Greater Victoria, creating potential health problems for those exposed to increased smoke from wildfires burning across the province.

From EnviroCAN: SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT IN EFFECT, Victoria/Saanich https://t.co/v8HBM5eak2 — Victoria Weather (@WeatherYYJ) August 7, 2017

As of 3:00 p.m. today, the air quality health index for Victoria and Saanich is at a moderate risk level (4).

Environment Canada forecasts air quality to improve to a low risk over night, which will continue into Tuesday.

This air quality statement has been put into effect until further notice.

Mon 16:00: Special air quality statement in effect. A few clouds. Local smoke. Low 15. — WX Victoria (@wf_victoria) August 7, 2017

