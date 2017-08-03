Air quality getting even worse

Smoke is now filtering down from higher altitudes onto Vancouver Island residents. This is expected to continue into the long weekend.

Air quality on Vancouver Island will be getting worse, before it gets better. That according to an official with Island Health.

Yesterday much of the particulate matter blowing in from the interior of B.C. was high up at altitude. But Dr. Murray Fyfe says that smog has now begun filtering down onto the residents of Greater Victoria.

“Smoke was staying aloft, but in the last 12-16 hours we are seeing a lot more of it coming down and being picked up at the air quality monitoring stations,” Fyfe said.

Fyfe says he expects air quality to be poor for the next few days and ratings have already gone from low to high during the course of this week.