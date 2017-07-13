Alleged thief caught in the act but still gets away in Metchosin

A Metchosin family is asking for the public’s help in identifying this vehicle and its driver after wood and other items were taken from a family farm. (Facebook)

Rick Stiebel/News Gazette staff

A Metchosin family is looking for help in identifying an individual who took firewood, pop cans and bottles from their farm.

Lee Koenders, whose family tends to the animals at Beacon Hill Children’s Farm during the winter, said his sister, Marcia, interrupted the man after he returned to take a second load. She managed to photograph him before he drove away in a blue Dodge Ram pickup that had no license plates.

“She pulled into the driveway while he was loading stuff,” said Koenders during an interview with the Gazette from the Beacon Hill Children’s Farm while he was working. “She stopped him and he said he saw the ‘free’ signs on a couple of couches and thought everything was free,” Koenders said, pointing out that the couches were at the front of the house and the firewood, cans and bottles were a good distance away at the back of his parents house. “She was able to snap a few pictures before he took off.”

“It’s extremely disappointing,” he said. “My parents are in their 60s and have done so much for the community.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

reporter@goldstreamgazette.com