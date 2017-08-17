B.C. Greens gather in Sidney

Tim Collins/News staff

The B.C. Green Party is coming to Sidney this weekend for it’s annual convention, its first since joining with the New Democratic Party (NDP) to unseat the 16 year Liberal government of Christy Clark.

“This is a momentous year for B.C. Greens and I’m delighted to attend our first convention in which a B.C. Green caucus is featured,” said Andrew Weaver, Leader of the B.C. Green Party.

“I look forward to meeting with the B.C. Greens to celebrate our achievements of the last year and to discuss how we can build on the incredible momentum behind our party following the historic May 9 election.”

That election saw the Green Party receive 332,387 votes, or 16.84 per cent of the total, a vote count that led to the party winning three seats in the provincial legislature. Due to the slim differential between the then governing Liberals and the NDP the Greens were left holding the balance of power and at the end of May Weaver announced that the Greens had agree to a four year deal with the NDP to support the NDP and provide a “stable minority government over the four year term of this next session.”

The convention will feature plenaries, including a panel discussion with the B.C. Green Caucus, as well as a series of workshops.

The key note address by Dan O’Neill, leader of the Economics and Policy Sustainability Research Group at the University of Leeds. His research has, in recent years, focused on the changes required to achieve a sustainable economy within planetary boundaries (a steady-state economy). He has developed a system of national indicators to measure how close countries truly are to that steady state economy and what proximity to such an economy means to their social performance.

The convention will take place on Friday and Saturday at the Shoal Centre in Sidney. Full convention details are available at bcgreens.ca/convention schedule.