B.C. Supreme Court sets date for city’s hearing on Gorge Waterway

The city is seeking a court order to remove vessels in violation of zoning bylaws

There are currently 16 illegally moored boats in the Gorge Waterway. Kendra Wong/VICTORIA NEWS

The City of Victoria is moving forward in its legal action to protect the Gorge Waterway.

An injunction application to remove the vessels illegally moored on the waterway will be heard before a Supreme Court judge Sept. 11. The city has filed one court order requiring the owners of the 16 boats and four docks currently in violation of a zoning bylaw.

In May 2016 the city made changes to the Zoning Regulation Bylaw in an effort to improve the Gorge Waterway. They limited long-term mooring to a maximum of 48 hrs and not more than 72 hrs over a 30-day period to prohibit live-aboard use and improve the waterway for recreation.

The city has worked with Pacifica Housing to offer assistance in finding alternative housing for those living aboard vessels that cannot be safely moved.

editor@vicnews.com