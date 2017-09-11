B.C. Transit opens bus exchange at Westhills

Transit terminal will act as an exchange for the 46, 57 and 39 buses.

WHEELS ON THE BUS Manual Achadinha, B.C. Transit president and CEO (left to right), Langford Mayor Stew Young and bus driver Tamar Dewey were on hand for the opening of the Westhills B.C. Transit Terminal at the YMCA in Langford Monday morning. The $200,000 project, jointly funded by the city, the Westhills Development and B.C. Transit, took five weeks to build and will act as an exchange for the 46, 57 and 39 buses. The terminal is part of B.C.’s Transit’s larger plan for expanded service in the region. (Kendra Wong/News Gazette staff)

B.C. Transit officially opened a new bus exchange at Westhills Monday morning.

The Westhills B.C. Transit Terminal, at the YMCA in Langford, will serve as an exchange for the 46, 57 and 39 buses.

The $200,000 project, jointly funded by the City of Langford, the Westhills Development and B.C. Transit, and took five weeks to build. The terminal is part of B.C.’s Transit’s larger plan for expanded service in the region.

