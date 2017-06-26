Base command changes hands at CFB Esquimalt

Incoming commander has plenty of experience on and around the base

Rear-Admiral Art McDonald (front left), Commander of Maritime Forces Pacific; Capt. (Navy) Jason Boyd, incoming Base Commander for CFB Esquimalt, and his predecessor, Commodore Steve Waddell inspect the troops during the Change of Command ceremony at the base. Photo courtesy MARPAC Imaging

Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt welcomes a familiar face into the role as base commander with the installation of Capt. (N) Jason Boyd as the replacement for outgoing commander, Commodore Steve Waddell.

Boyd previously served as Director of New Capability Introduction for the Royal Canadian Navy and has built a distinguished naval career as Maritime Surface and Sub-Surface (MARS) officer. He has commanded HMCS Regina on Operation ARTEMIS, deployed on Operation APOLLO in Afghanistan and done multiple tours as a naval instructor including commanding the Naval Officer Training Centre in Esquimalt in 2012.

“I am taking command during a time of great change and renewal at CFB Esquimalt,” Boyd stated in a release. “We will be challenged by continuing infrastructure upgrades and more time at sea, but also reap the benefits of the modernized frigates, world-class facilities and improved ways to support our people and their families both at home and abroad.”

Rear-Admiral Art McDonald, Commander of Maritime Forces Pacific and the presiding officer for last week’s Change of Command ceremony, called Boyd “a proven leader” within the Royal Canadian Navy.

McDonald also thanked Waddell for the “outstanding leadership” he demonstrated in three years in the job. “In addition to guiding major renewal projects around the base, he has worked closely with community leaders, First Nations Chiefs and local government to promote the Royal Canadian Navy within the Victoria region and to ensure that the base contributed to the broader needs of the community,” McDonald added.

Waddell took command of the base in July 2014 and moves on to an appointment as Director General of Naval Strategic Readiness in the coming weeks.

He said serving as base commander offered him a unique opportunity to “forge deep bonds across the region and witness the incredible contributions our people make to each other, the community and our mission as part of the Department of National Defence.” Waddell added that he looks forward to seeing the base flourish under Boyd’s leadership.

