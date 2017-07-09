BC Ferries overcharge on discounted fare

Passengers traveling on BC Ferries from Victoria to Vancouver Friday morning may have been overcharged.

The company is saying a special discount was not correctly programmed into their computer system, leading to the incorrect amount.

Apologies to customers charged incorrectly on 7am today frm #SwartzBay

Pls send copy of receipt: customer.relations@bcferries.com for refund — BC Ferries (@BCFerries) July 7, 2017

Travellers on the 7 a.m. sailing from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen were supposed to pay a discounted rate of $59 for standard vehicle and driver, instead of the regular $74 fare.

Anyone who thinks they were affected should contact BC Ferries customer service.