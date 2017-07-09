BC Ferries overcharge on discounted fare

Customers told to contact BC Ferries customer service.

Passengers traveling on BC Ferries from Victoria to Vancouver Friday morning may have been overcharged.

The company is saying a special discount was not correctly programmed into their computer system, leading to the incorrect amount.

Travellers on the 7 a.m. sailing from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen were supposed to pay a discounted rate of $59 for standard vehicle and driver, instead of the regular $74 fare.

Anyone who thinks they were affected should contact BC Ferries customer service.

