Bear spotted in Saanich park

Saanich Police are advising residents of a bear sighting in Bow Park.

Police received a report of a bear being seen near a small pond in the park at about 9 p.m. Monday. Police were dispatched to the scene but were unable to locate the animal and advised the B.C. Conservation Officer Service of the sighting.

“Area residents, parents of children who may be playing in the area and people visiting the park are advised to be aware of this sighting,” Staff-Sgt. Mark Muth stated in a release.

Further information relating to bear sightings is available at the provincial Ministry of Environment website.