Beau Bridges takes in concert in Sooke

Hollywood star Beau Bridges took in the McKenna Quintet and Sooke Philharmonic Orchestra concert at Sooke Harbour House last night.

Bridges is in Sooke filming Elsewhere, which stars Parker Posey, Ken Jeong and Aden Young. Filming begin in mid-September and is expected to last five weeks.

On Thursday evening, Bridges and his entourage were shuffled into the Sooke Harbour House’s five minutes after the concert began and left five minutes before the end, but during the intermission he mingled with concertgoers.

Bridges has won numerous industry awards, including an Academy Award for best actor for Crazy Heart in 2010.