Bike to Work Society offering free educational rides on Victoria two-way bike lanes

The Greater Victoria Bike to Work Society is hosting free educational rides to encourage cyclists to use the new two-way bike lanes on Pandora Avenue.

The two-way protected lane is the first of its kind in Victoria and the society, in partnership with the City of Victoria, is holding one-hour orientation rides to get cyclists familiar and comfortable with the new route. Experienced instructors will take small groups from Centennial Square, pointing out new signage, new designated bike signals, and new turning movements to hop on and off the bike lane. Riders can expect a relaxed pace with lots of time for questions.

Cyclists interested in participating may reserve a spot online. Upcoming rides are scheduled for Sept. 12 (5 to 6 p.m.), Sept. 22 (noon to 1 p.m.) and Sept. 30 (10 to 11 a.m.).

