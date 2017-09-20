Body of Victoria man recovered in Oregon park

Joe Lescene died after he fell from a cliffside trail into the Pacific ocean on Sept. 11, while hiking in Oregon. (GoFundMe)

The remains of Victoria man Joseph McDonald Lescene have been recovered in Oregon, following his fatal plunge from a cliffside trail on Sept. 11.

On Sept. 19, according to the Oregon State Police, a deceased male was discovered washed up on the shore at Short Sands Beach, an area within the boundary of Oswald West State Park. Lescene, 51, and his wife Sarah had been hiking in the park when, on Sept. 11 at around 3:21 p.m., the Oregon State Police reported they received a 9-1-1 call about a male who’d fallen from a cliff at an area in the park known as Devil’s Cauldron.

The U.S. Coast Guard and other emergency personnel were called to the area at the time, but were only able to recover Lescene’s backpack.

On Tuesday, the police and the Tillamook County Medical Examiner responded to Short Sands Beach at around 7:06 a.m., where Lescene’s body was identified.

An online fundraiser for the family has so far raised $19,655, to help ease the financial burden on his wife and children.